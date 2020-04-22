freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €19.47 ($22.64).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FNTN. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.70 ($27.56) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

FNTN opened at €16.05 ($18.66) on Wednesday. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €19.40.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

