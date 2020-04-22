Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.28.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contrasting WesBanco & United Security Bancshares
Contrasting WesBanco & United Security Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp Financial Contrast
Southern First Bancshares vs. Chino Commercial Bancorp Financial Contrast
Benefytt Technologies and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison
Benefytt Technologies and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison
Head to Head Comparison: ABIOMED and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Head to Head Comparison: ABIOMED and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories
Veritiv vs. First Pacific Financial Review
Veritiv vs. First Pacific Financial Review
Critical Review: Marsh & McLennan Companies & Phoenix Tree
Critical Review: Marsh & McLennan Companies & Phoenix Tree


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report