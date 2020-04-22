Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Welbilt alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $45,009.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the first quarter worth $988,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Welbilt by 67.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 1.1% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. The stock has a market cap of $604.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.28.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.