SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.25.

FLOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SPX Flow from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded SPX Flow from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut SPX Flow from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider Jose Larios sold 18,439 shares of SPX Flow stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $765,034.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,194 shares in the company, valued at $796,359.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPX Flow by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,010,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,602 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $31,749,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,309,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,009,000 after purchasing an additional 424,907 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 49.6% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 964,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,578,000 after purchasing an additional 319,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter worth $9,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLOW opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. SPX Flow has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

