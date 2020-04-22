Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €219.50 ($255.23).

MEURV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays set a €246.00 ($286.05) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12 month low of €164.50 ($191.28) and a 12 month high of €200.00 ($232.56).

