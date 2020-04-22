ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Get ADECCO GRP AG/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $32.25.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.791 dividend. This is a positive change from ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.60%.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADECCO GRP AG/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.