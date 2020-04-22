America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRMT. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Ann G. Bordelon bought 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,114.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gremp Jim Von bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $12,781,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

CRMT opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.90. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $389.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $186.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

