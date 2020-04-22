Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.43.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAM. HSBC cut Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Pampa Energia by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Pampa Energia by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Pampa Energia by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energia during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.98. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pampa Energia Company Profile

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

