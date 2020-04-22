Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADRNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold stock opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.82. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Koninklijke Ahold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.19%.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

