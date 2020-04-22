China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several analysts recently weighed in on ZNH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
NYSE:ZNH opened at $22.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
