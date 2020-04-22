Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.46. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.37.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

