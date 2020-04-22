Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in CAE by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CAE by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CAE by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in CAE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

