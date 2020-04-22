Gentex (GNTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 24th. Analysts expect Gentex to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Gentex has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Gentex to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $31.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gentex in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.