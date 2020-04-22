Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of Royal Nickel Corp (TSE:RNX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as low as $0.37. Royal Nickel shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 2,172,633 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $237.24 million and a P/E ratio of -29.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

About Royal Nickel (TSE:RNX)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

