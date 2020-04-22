Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.41

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as low as $26.12. Capital Power shares last traded at $26.32, with a volume of 500,015 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James raised Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$39.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$32.41.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$683.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Power Corp will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

