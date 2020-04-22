Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.08. Providence Resources shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 199,504 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3. The company has a market cap of $13.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Providence Resources Company Profile (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through two segments, UK Exploration Assets and Republic of Ireland Exploration Assets. Its exploration assets are located in the Celtic Sea Basin, Kish Bank Basin, Northern Porcupine Basin, Southern Porcupine Basin, Goban Spur Basin, and St.

