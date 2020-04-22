Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $264.54

Hargreaves Services plc (LON:HSP)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $264.54 and traded as low as $208.00. Hargreaves Services shares last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 2,166 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $68.40 million and a P/E ratio of 151.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 224.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 264.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, sourcing, processing, blending, moving, and handling coal in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and operates surface coal mines; provides earthworks and mining services to various projects; offers underground mining services, such as mining consultancy, contract services, and project management; and provides solid fuels to the industrial and power generation markets.

