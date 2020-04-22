Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.53

Fiera Capital Corp (TSE:FSZ)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.53 and traded as low as $7.05. Fiera Capital shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 294,664 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$15.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $706.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.43.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$200.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiera Capital Corp will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiera Capital news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Lemay bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.77 per share, with a total value of C$33,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$195,076.25. Also, Director David Robinson Shaw bought 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.95 per share, with a total value of C$160,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,396.50.

Fiera Capital Company Profile (TSE:FSZ)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

