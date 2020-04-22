Iamgold (TSE:IMG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.26

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.26 and traded as high as $4.55. Iamgold shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 1,759,146 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$387.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iamgold Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Iamgold Company Profile (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

