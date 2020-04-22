Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. Electrovaya shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 17,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile (TSE:EFL)

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion based battery products in Canada, the United States, Germany, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles (MHEVs) and other electric transportation applications, as well as for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

