Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.23

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.23 and traded as high as $5.97. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 331,803 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DPM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.23.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$184.39 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

In related news, Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.38, for a total transaction of C$39,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$65,700. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.29, for a total value of C$62,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,739.04. Insiders have sold a total of 128,000 shares of company stock valued at $738,072 in the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

