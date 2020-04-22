Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.85

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as high as $0.94. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 29,400 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.11.

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

