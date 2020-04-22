Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.91

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.91 and traded as high as $1.15. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 26,588 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a market cap of $92.90 million and a PE ratio of -4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.55.

Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$30.01 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mandalay Resources Company Profile (TSE:MND)

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

