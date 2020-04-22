Veris Gold (OTCMKTS:YNGFF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Veris Gold (OTCMKTS:YNGFF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Veris Gold shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01.

Veris Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YNGFF)

Veris Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold. The company was founded on May 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

