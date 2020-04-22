Perseus Mining (ASX:PRU) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.97

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.97 and traded as high as $1.07. Perseus Mining shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 5,666,373 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.94 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.97.

In related news, insider Terence Harvey sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.70), for a total value of A$496,000.00 ($351,773.05).

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It owns interests in the Edikan gold mine and Grumesa project located in Ghana; and Sissingué and Yaoure gold projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Mahalé, Mbengué, and Napié licenses in Côte d'Ivoire.

