Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,014.02

Pennon Group plc (LON:PNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,014.02 and traded as high as $1,110.50. Pennon Group shares last traded at $1,078.00, with a volume of 976,797 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 875 ($11.51) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.34) to GBX 1,140 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 1,035 ($13.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pennon Group to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,185 ($15.59) to GBX 1,182 ($15.55) in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pennon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,102.91 ($14.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,070.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,014.02.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

