Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $293.50

Shares of Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $293.50 and traded as high as $318.00. Chesnara shares last traded at $315.50, with a volume of 282,178 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $473.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 280.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 293.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a current ratio of 41.87 and a quick ratio of 40.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 13.87 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.43. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.56%.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

