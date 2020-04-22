Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8,563.41

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,563.41 and traded as high as $9,018.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $8,816.00, with a volume of 171,228 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 9,680 ($127.33) to GBX 8,900 ($117.07) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 8,710 ($114.58) to GBX 7,310 ($96.16) in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 8,900 ($117.07) price objective (down previously from GBX 9,200 ($121.02)) on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,350 ($109.84).

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 8,334.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,563.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 78 ($1.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $32.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, with a total value of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

