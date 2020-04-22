Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $9.50. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,181,404 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.66. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.