National American University Holdngs (OTCMKTS:NAUH) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

National American University Holdngs Inc (OTCMKTS:NAUH)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.29. National American University Holdngs shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 19,014 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

National American University Holdngs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NAUH)

National American University Holdings, Inc owns and operates National American University (NAU) that provides professional and technical postsecondary education primarily for working adults and other non-traditional students in the United States. It operates in two segments, NAU and Other. The company offers diploma, associate, baccalaureate, master's, and doctoral degree programs in business-related disciplines, such as accounting, management, business administration, and information technology; healthcare-related disciplines, including occupational therapy, medical assisting, nursing, surgical technology, and healthcare information and management; legal-related disciplines comprising paralegal, criminal justice, and professional legal studies; and higher education.

