Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.67

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $2.53. Summer Infant shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 5,673 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.67.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%.

Summer Infant Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUMR)

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

