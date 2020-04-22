Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Bancorp of New Jersey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.30. Bancorp of New Jersey shares last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 58,217 shares traded.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKJ. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Bancorp of New Jersey during the third quarter worth $600,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancorp of New Jersey by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 47,713 shares during the period.

Bancorp of New Jersey Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BKJ)

Bancorp Of New Jersey, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Bank of New Jersey that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental units. The company offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest checking, passbook savings, and money market accounts; and time deposits, such as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

