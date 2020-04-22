Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.09. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on GCG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$29.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $515.02 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$49.87 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

In other news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$2,116,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 81,400 shares in the company, valued at C$2,116,400.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

