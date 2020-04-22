Cereplast (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Shares of Cereplast Inc (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cereplast shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 674,767 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Cereplast Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CERPQ)

Cereplast, Inc develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications. The company also offers Cereplast Sustainables resins, including Cereplast Hybrid resins that replace up to 55% of the petroleum content in conventional plastics with bio-based materials, such as industrial starches sourced from plants that are used in automotive, consumer goods, consumer electronics, medical, packaging, and construction markets; and Cereplast Algae Plastic resins, which transforms algae into bioplastics.

