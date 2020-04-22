Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frogads Inc (OTCMKTS:FROG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $545.79. Frogads shares last traded at $545.79, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $766.29.

About Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG)

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

