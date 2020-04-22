QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.23. QuickLogic shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 9,741 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29.
QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)
QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.
