QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.07

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.07 and traded as high as $3.23. QuickLogic shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 9,741 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

