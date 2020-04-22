Semafo (TSE:SMF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.52. Semafo shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 1,412,608 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMF shares. TD Securities cut Semafo from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$5.50 to C$2.85 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.50 price objective on Semafo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semafo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.23.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Semafo (TSE:SMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$134.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semafo Inc. will post 0.3987805 earnings per share for the current year.

Semafo Company Profile (TSE:SMF)

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

