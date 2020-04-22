Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as high as $0.21. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 632,169 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Mateon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.20.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

