Entropic Communications (NASDAQ:ENTR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.19

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2020

Entropic Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $19.38. Entropic Communications shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.19.

Entropic Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTR)

Entropic Communications, Inc (Entropic) is a fabless semiconductor company. Entropic designs, develops and markets semiconductor solutions to enable home entertainment. The Company offers a portfolio of set-top box (STB), Video System-on-a-Chip (SoC) and home connectivity (Connectivity) solutions. Entropic’s Connectivity solutions enable access to broadcast and Internet Protocol television (IPTV) services, as well as deliver and distribute other media content, such as movies, music, games and photos across the home.

