Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $939.89 and last traded at $940.00, 718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,003.97.

Separately, Pi Financial upgraded Constellation Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

