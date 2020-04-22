China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 454,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 104,319 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.45% of China Automotive Systems worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. China Automotive Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic systems and parts.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.