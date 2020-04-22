NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,600 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 122,700 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE NL opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. NL Industries has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $3.62. The firm has a market cap of $134.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.10.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NL Industries by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NL Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NL Industries by 4,505.5% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NL Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the period. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

