Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Declines By 13.1%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 380,700 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the March 15th total of 438,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Get SandRidge Permian Trust alerts:

Shares of PER stock opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. SandRidge Permian Trust has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 77.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SandRidge Permian Trust stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) by 833.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of SandRidge Permian Trust worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SandRidge Permian Trust

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Permian Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.