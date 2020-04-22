Short Interest in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Decreases By 13.2%

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 1,658,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 17.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 63.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $44.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. InterDigital Wireless has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

About InterDigital Wireless

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

