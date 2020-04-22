NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 6,729,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. NRG Energy has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a net margin of 45.19% and a negative return on equity of 120.17%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,853 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in NRG Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.94.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

