Short Interest in Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declines By 13.2%

Apr 22nd, 2020

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the March 15th total of 329,200 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Sidoti upped their price objective on Insteel Industries from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:IIIN opened at $16.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.82 and a beta of 1.83. Insteel Industries has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Insteel Industries by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

