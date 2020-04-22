Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Short Interest Update

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the March 15th total of 3,484,700 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,056,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the fourth quarter worth about $33,414,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,564,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,922,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,612,000 after acquiring an additional 369,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,286,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

