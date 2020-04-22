Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) Short Interest Update

Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,400 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 150,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In related news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc acquired 147,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,499.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig C. Bram acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,192.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 239,318 shares of company stock worth $3,102,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Synalloy alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Synalloy by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 182,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Synalloy during the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synalloy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Synalloy by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Synalloy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNL opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. Synalloy has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 million, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.47.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.99%.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Synalloy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synalloy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.