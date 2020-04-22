Short Interest in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Decreases By 13.4%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 1,629,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREW. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BREW. TheStreet lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance stock opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. Craft Brew Alliance has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $295.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

