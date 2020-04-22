Short Interest in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Drops By 13.4%

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CVLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CVLY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $122.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th.

In other news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at $218,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,365 shares of company stock worth $60,438. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.