Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Price Target Cut to GBX 200

Provident Financial (LON:PFG) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital raised Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

PFG stock opened at GBX 160.80 ($2.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 231.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.15. The company has a market cap of $407.82 million and a PE ratio of 4.86. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 561.80 ($7.39).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

